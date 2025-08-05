Battlefield 6 to get new Class changes, weapon customisation, and more for open beta

HQ

Battlefield 6 launches this October, but if you want to check out the game a couple of months before it releases, then the open beta arrives this weekend, on the 9th of August. EA recently outlined how the game will be different compared to what it was like in Battlefield Labs.

Firstly, there's the closed vs open weapons debate. With old-school players wanting more of a closed approach to weapons, the open beta for Battlefield 6 will accommodate that and give us Closed Weapon Conquest playlist in beta, with full XP progression.

Maps have also been changed slightly, as the developers have noted where players are converging and made sure that they've bettered the flow of movement and the pace at which battle begins. Damage and time-to-kill has also been changed.

Assault seems to be the Class getting the most alterations for the open beta, as EA notes that while it had been popular among medics and lone-wolf players, they want it to feel more like it fits into a team, too. Engineer, Support, and Recon aren't being left alone, though. Recon especially is getting some attention, as its Pathfinder training has been replaced with Spec Ops, which focuses more on the stealth function of Recon.

Battlefield 6 launches on the 10th of October for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.