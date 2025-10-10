Battlefield 6 surges past 700 000 concurrent players on Steam

HQ

The war has begun. At least in digital form, with Battlefield 6 bursting onto the scene and players pouring in in droves with more than 720 000 concurrent players at the time of writing. In other words, it truly looks like a resounding success and as expected, the sudden influx of players has created some queues.

Thankfully it looks like EA and Dice came prepared and in a statement on social media they assured that the wait time should be minimal and that they're letting in as many players as the servers will allow.

"With the game now live, many of you are jumping in at the same time. To help keep things smooth and stable for everyone, login queues are active during this peak launch moment. We're letting as many of you in as we can, so queues should be relatively short."

Now the big question is how well Battlefield 6 will do during the weekend, and if they can break that magical one million player barrier.

Have you joined the online fight yet?