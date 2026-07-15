Battlefield 6 shows off naval warfare ahead of Season 4 premiere

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Battlefield 6 has revealed its fourth season, which is all about getting some ocean spray and sea air, right before you duck down to avoid a hail of gunfire, as Season 4 is focusing on naval warfare. A new map, new weapons, vehicles, and more line the coast in this new beach-based Battlefield Season, launching on the 21st of July.

First off, there's Tsuru Reef, the new map coming in Season 4 and the biggest battlefield yet, according to the developers. It has sprawling islands for you to fight on your feet, as well as plenty of deep blue sea to get lost in. Navigate the choppy seas with the RCB-90 Patrol Boat or the 7.7m NSW RHIB. Four new weapons are also introduced, including the Interdictor sniper rifle.

Later in the season, Wake Island will also be making its highly anticipated return. Of course, there's also a new Ranked Battle Royale season to climb, alongside the additional content coming as part of the new naval season. Check out the gameplay trailer below: