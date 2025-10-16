Battlefield 6 sells over 7 million copies in three days

HQ

Yesterday we heard some rumours about Battlefield 6 selling more than six million copies, something that EA now not only confirms, but has more to share. In a press release the company reveals that a staggering seven million copies of the game have been sold during the first three days. A new record for the franchise and according to their data a total of 172 million battles has played out during these days, as well as over 15 million hours of gameplay being streamed.

In a heartfelt message to the fans the general manager of Battlefield had the following to say:

"First and foremost we want to thank our players. Battlefield 6 was built with our fans. From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering Open Beta we have been obsessed with player feedback. Together, with our players we've had a singular goal: to craft the best Battlefield ever. And this is just the beginning — our first season of new content is just 12 days away."

But there are of course challenges ahead. The team needs to maintain the players interest and especially the coming weeks when they'll go face to face with this year's Call of Duty.

Are you playing Battlefield 6?