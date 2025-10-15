Battlefield 6 sells 6.5 million copies according to analysts

HQ

The digital war is in full swing. And even though it technically won't truly kick off until this year's Call of Duty arrives in a few weeks time, there's no doubt that Battlefield 6 has gotten off to a great start. According to analysts the shooter has sold over 6.5 million copies and in doing so it is estimated to have generated in excess of 350 million dollars in revenue. Bare in mind though that these numbers are yet to have been confirmed by either EA or Dice.

Digging a bit deeper there are signs that point to the majority of sales being on the PC. With Steam alone supposedly accounting for almost 70% of all sales. At least according to analyst firm Alinea who claims that this amazing performance is in line with what they've predicted. Spokesperson Rhys Elliott had this to say:

"After years of missteps, the Battlefield series is back with a frankly outrageous commercial debut, with over 6.5 million units sold through in its first few days across PC and console, as per our estimates,"

He then went on to highlight the revenue and said:

"That translates to more than $350M in gross revenue, putting Battlefield 6 in the conversation with the year's — no, the generation's — biggest launches."

Are you one of the many players who has been flocking to Battlefield 6?