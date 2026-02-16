Battlefield 6 seasons shouldn't face any more delays like Season 2

HQ

As the first season for Battlefield 6 launched just after the game did, the fact that the second season was delayed by around a month wasn't exactly a great sign for the timely arrival of the game's future live plans. In fact, as 50% of the seasons that have launched so far have arrived on time, one has to wonder if this will become a trend.

According to DICE, part of the wider Battlefield Studios family, this won't be the case. In a recent interview, we spoke with producer Phil Girette about if any steps have been taken to prevent delayed seasons in the future, to which he explained to us.

"We came out of the launch from Battlefield 6, and we don't have the best of track records for launches, but it went pretty smooth this time around, so we're happy for that one. But that launch also takes a lot of work and time. We saw the content we had planned for Season 2 and we wanted just to give that a little bit more time in the oven to polish things and make sure we hit the expectations that players have.

"Obviously, once you plan out seasons, there's a lot of things that come with that like the marketing work behind it, making sure the timings affect not only the game itself but many, many other things. Future seasons as well. Absolutely, we need to make sure those hit as expected and we have taken quite a lot of different steps in different departments to make sure that the players get the seasons immediately once the season is planned to end."

Season 2 will likely run until mid-May, as it will launch tomorrow, February 17, and then offer two new phases exactly one month apart each. This will mean by May 17, Phase 3 will have been active for one entire month, no doubt meaning players will be eager for something fresh to keep their Battlefield hunger satiated.