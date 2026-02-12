Battlefield 6: Season 2 to bring two new maps, Little Birds, and dirt bikes

HQ

Battlefield Studios will soon be introducing the second season to Battlefield 6, as the next chapter of live post-launch support will commence from February 17. With this date almost here, a new gameplay trailer for the content has been published, as has the roadmap and a ton of fresh screenshots showcasing the action.

While you can see much of this at the bottom of this text, like the first season of Battlefield 6, this second season is split into three core beats. As this is the case, we've collated and gathered what each phase will bring below.

Extreme Measures - February 17:



New Map: Contaminated



New Modes: VL-7 Strike, Gauntlet Altered State, BR - Synthesis



New Helicopters: AH-6 Little Bird, MH-350



New Weapons: GRT-CPS, VCR-2, HTI-MK2, M121 A2, 9K38 IGLA



Nightfall - March 17:



New Map: Hagental Base



New Modes: Nightfall, Gauntlet Nightfall



New POI: Defense Testing Complex 3 - Fort Lyndon



New Vehicle - M1030-1



New Weapons: CZ3A1, VZ.61



Hunter/Prey - April 14:



New Mode: Operation Augur



New Vehicle: LTV



New Weapon: Ripper 14" Macheter



Updates: Portal changes, new Battle Pass bonus path



With Season 2 set to debut on Tuesday, expect to see plenty more from the coming content.