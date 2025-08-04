Battlefield 6 said to run at 60 fps on consoles, with a Performance Mode going beyond

HQ

As we continue to move through this generation of consoles (namely PS5 and Xbox Series X/S), with new games arriving and continuing to push them to their limits, the question often becomes what kind of performance can we expect from upcoming titles on the home devices. Thanks to its recent reveal, Battlefield 6 is on the minds of many.

According to the Battlefield Studios developers, who have spoken with Tech & Co. in an interview, the console performance for the upcoming and anticipated shooter will be solid, with all consoles expected to run at 60 fps. This includes PS5, Xbox Series X, and even Xbox Series S.

What is mentioned is that there will then also be a Performance Mode available, which through the use of Variable Refresh Rate, will enable the title to play at an even higher frame rate on some consoles. The specifics of this are not explained yet, meaning it may only be possible to use this mode on PS5 Pro.

For a game with as much chaos and destruction as Battlefield 6 promises, solid 60 fps performance on consoles will no doubt excite many.