Battlefield 6 reveals final PC specs

Battlefield 6's release is just around the corner. DICE and EA are ready for the grand return of the shooter franchise, but if you're wondering if your PC is ready, then you'll want to take a look at the freshly revealed final PC specs.

From low settings at 1080p to 4K ultra with everything maxed out, Battlefield 6 can run on a wide variety of rigs. It's even said you can get away with running the game on lower than recommended specs, as people have reported the game running on a GTX 1070.

If you do want everything to be as pretty as possible, though, there's no skimping on PC parts. You'll need an RTX 5080 to get the game at the Ultra++ setting with 4k resolution and up to 240 fps. Also, get ready to clear out some hard drive space, as you'll need 90GB to be able to play the game unless you're going ultra low-end, as then you'll just need 55GB.

TPM 2.0 and UEFI secure boot will need to be enabled no matter your rig, and you'll need HVCI and VBS capability, too.