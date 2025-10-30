Battlefield 6: Redsec

Battle royale as a game mode, its layout and design, really divides action fans into two camps. Every time I write about my strong fondness for the game mode invented by mod creator Brendan Greene in PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), I always end up in discussions about its raison d'être. In many ways, it's as if many multiplayer enthusiasts, with both feet planted firmly in the more traditional formats such as Team Deathmatch and Capture the Flag, view battle royale as a new-fangled bastardisation that steals the spotlight from their long-established and self-evident game modes. This has also affected Battlefield, which has now been released in Battle Royale format for the first time (no, I'm not really counting the Portal mode Firestorm in Battlefield V here, which was a half-baked attempt at best). Many of you have made it clear that Battlefield has nothing to do with Battle Royale. That Redsec is an abomination that only came about because of EA's greed. Personally, I couldn't disagree more.

DICE, Criterion, Motive, and Ripple Effect have jointly developed Redsec.

After three years in Call of Duty: Warzone, where three friends and I parachuted onto maps such as Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, Vondel, Urzikstan, Rebirth Island, and Verdansk so often that it sometimes feels like I know every nook and cranny of every part of every map, Redsec couldn't have been released at a more opportune moment. Activision's long-standing smash hit, especially over the past year, has died a quiet death, lost over 80% of its total player base and once and for all shown a nonchalance signed by Treyarch (primarily) that has made even us, who have played every night for many years, bored.

Warzone is a shadow of its former self, and in addition to bugs, poor servers, outdated graphics, messy and imprecise sound, and old, reused maps where all innovation and forward thinking have vanished, it's primarily the number of active cheaters that has dragged the game into the abyss. Today, you can hardly make a single jump on either Rebirth Island or Verdansk without encountering cheaters with 300% aim assist via Cronus Zen or PC-oriented cheats where wall hacks and magnetic bullets are just the beginning. Enter Redsec, stepping over the corpse that we must still call Warzone, and mixing and matching well-chosen, easily recognisable elements and mannerisms from the best of the subgenre. This is Battlefield Studios' colourful mix of Warzone, Battlefield Conquest, Apex Legends, PUBG, and Fortnite, and judging by the last few days, they have succeeded very well.

There is no mustard gas (Warzone) here that pushes players towards the centre circle as time goes on, no "storm". In Redsec, there is fire and you will of course die from the fire in a second.

This is an ad:

The setup is as simple as it is brilliant, just like always in the battle royale world. Northern California has been compressed and crammed into a map called Fort Lyndon, and right now there are two different game modes that include duos, 50 teams of two players battling it out to see who's left standing in the last circle, and quads, spanning 25 teams consisting of four players each. Solos are missing, as are trios, but according to Battlefield Studios, they will apparently be added. Once on the ground, most things will be very familiar to anyone who has ever tried PUBG, Fortnite, or Warzone. As usual, it's a matter of looting weapons and equipment as quickly as possible and then embarking on various scattered special missions to get your hands on better equipment and thus gain the upper hand over the other 24 teams, who intend to do exactly the same thing.

The gunplay portion is just the right amount of meaty, gritty, and heavy.

In Redsec, nothing revolves around money, which has unfortunately become something of a main aspect in Call of Duty: Warzone. You never loot money, it doesn't cost money to buy ammunition, or to buy back fallen teammates. In Redsec, it's all about trying to reach the nearest loadout drop to pick up your favourite custom-built weapon and then completing the three missions each team is given to secure equipment that will help you, not least into the final circle and the chaos that always ensues there. The missions appear in your inventory the second your team lands, while loadouts or "Weapon Drops" arrive exactly seven minutes and 30 seconds into each match, at six different locations on the map. There are also key cards scattered around that allow your team to collect specific codes that can be used to redeem armoured vehicles, among other things, which is typical of Battlefield but creates a terrible imbalance in the setup itself. Now, all teams can hunt for these key cards to secure the support of a giant tank, and the odds are therefore equal for everyone at the start of the match. However, the team that first secures a tank and puts its engineer behind it to constantly repair the damage caused by incoming enemy fire usually has a much easier path to victory than everyone else. Battlefield Studios should probably reconsider this and simply remove the tanks from the Battle Royale mode and let them only roam around in the game's more traditional multiplayer modes.

As usual, Battlefield 6: Redsec consists of different soldier classes, and just like in the base game, these are Assault, Engineer, Recon, and Support. As you would expect, in a quad setup it's important that four players each choose a class in order to build a squad that complements each other in the best possible way. I have pretty much only played as an Engineer, partly to be able to bust open the locked safes that are scattered around the map, but also to be able to repair damaged tanks, military jeeps, and helicopters. Building your own loadout and then focusing on upgrading your weapons within the match itself with the weapon kits found in the loot boxes is just as important as learning to use the special abilities of your specific character class, and it feels like the balance between these is very good.

This is an ad:

The weapon sounds and acoustics are brilliant, but the footstep simulation needs to be improved as soon as possible.

When it comes to the actual gameplay in Redsec, after years of playing Warzone and hundreds of hours of Fortnite (together with my son), I find it easy to appreciate how heavy and gritty it feels. Forget the slide-based, dolphin jump-filled arcade battles in today's Warzone. In Redsec, you weigh three times more, and you need to move smartly, behind cover, seek cover when you're being shot at, and call for suppressive fire before making certain movements. The weapons feel mechanically heavy, they make a really loud bang and don't have that compressed air-based silliness that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 unfortunately offers.

There are certain issues with the hit registration aspect of Redsec, which Battlefield Studios is aware of and is currently working to improve.

However, in my humble opinion, there is something almost unnatural about the relationship between gunplay and movement in Redsec, which has created some problems for me as someone who has played Fortnite and Warzone much more than Battlefield 1, V, and 2042. It feels a bit awkward at first, but never bad, just different, and I think it will take me some time to get used to it completely. There are also concerns about how shot registration works right now. Relatively often, it's noticeable that the hit registration portion of Redsec requires some work to create fair conditions for those shooting at each other (depending on ping, platform, where in the world you are located, and how the servers prioritise), and there are also some issues with bugs at the moment. A number of matches I've played have crashed because too many houses were destroyed at the same time, which probably created calculations that were nearly impossible for the Frostbite engine to handle, which in turn led to some pretty crazy comedy with entire houses flying through the air and teams starting to float 20 metres above the ground. However, this is hardly unique to Redsec, which was released two days ago. In Warzone, over the past three years, I have encountered more game-breaking bugs than I can count, and in PUBG, my character has started to glide sideways and had his backpack cleared by glitches in the programme code, even though these games have been on the market for many years.

It is free to download and free to play on all three platforms.

Graphically, however, it's easy to crown Redsec the king of the subgenre. Frostbite and the progress made by Battlefield Studios and DICE ahead of Battlefield 6 are on full display here, and on several occasions I have found myself in a kind of hypnotic trance as I stood at a window and simply witnessed the beauty of the destruction that occurs when an enemy team hides in a brick house and then gets hit by an airstrike, which creates large clouds of blown-up brick and fire, before the opponents come rushing out of the house with their hair in flames. Fort Lyndon, and the way the concept masters at DICE have drawn up well-chosen parts of northern California, is brilliant and without a doubt the most atmospherically effective and stylish battle royale map on the gaming market right now. I like the topography, the variety of locations and areas, and I like that the graphic designers have kept the indoor environments a bit sterile to simplify combat in built-up areas. There are minor issues with the scaling in Redsec, which often makes opponents appear too small and insignificant visually, making it difficult to fight on any reasonable terms. For my part, this has meant that I am more than happy to stick to indoor environments and more stripped-down, close-quarters combat where I can clearly see exactly who I am shooting at and where they are.

Redsec is incredibly stylish, but you almost have to turn off the chroma filter, reduce the edge sharpness, and turn off motion blur to be able to aim properly.

The sound, on the other hand, is a mix of really good and some important aspects that Battlefield Studios really needs to address. The weapons themselves, all the atmospheric sound effects and the acoustics in the game world are, as usual with Battlefield, brilliantly executed and easily top the competition in the battle royale genre. However, the sound of your own footsteps, those of your teammates, and opponents needs to be reworked so that it's easier to hear where they are coming from and who is on your side and who is not. All too often, I find myself in situations where an entire team has run towards me from, say, the west flank and is close enough to take me down with an SMG, even though the sound hasn't communicated this via footsteps or general noise from their equipment. I definitely think DICE can fix this problem pretty quickly, and of course, I think that overall, the sound is already much better than in Call of Duty: Warzone, for example.