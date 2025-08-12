Battlefield 6 Preview: Impressions from the open beta

HQ

Although I was a little put off by the more period-specific, deliberately slower, and less precise Battlefield experience offered by Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5, I have a very fond relationship with the series, one that dates back to being a sniper at Arica Harbor in Bad Company 2 and really exploded with Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. As a single-player aficionado, there is no stronger multiplayer game series because it so seamlessly gives you pure immersion alongside all the competitive elements. In addition to looking at your score and celebrating key upgrades to your chosen character class, you are in the trenches with your brothers and sisters in battle.

Battlefield 6 is in many ways a comeback to the kind of Battlefield I loved the most, which is crystal clear from the first main menu and all the way through to your entire team charging forward in Conquest to engage in explosive trench warfare with dozens of other players. This is good old-fashioned Battlefield with a focus on impressive explosions and destruction, as well as team-based, class-based warfare, where your contribution to the front line can take many different forms.

I've played countless matches on Iberian Offensive, Liberation Peak, and Siege of Cairo, each of which demonstrates how DICE can flex its muscles when it really gets going. Cairo is more enclosed, with extreme firefights in small, narrow streets and alleys, but otherwise it's open spaces, lots of vehicles and the classic Battlefield soundscape that makes every moment sound like a Dolby motion logo in the cinema.

Quite classically, I focused primarily on the Support class, which has been a personal favourite since the Bad Company 2 days due to its focus on being a team player. The new way of pulling fallen comrades out of enemy fire and reviving them in safety only makes this even more immersive, and in general, the various kits seem to be quite versatile, responsive, and effective in combat. Especially on Liberation Peak, I experienced several wonderful bottlenecks where both teams pushed hard and where support play such as suppression, smoke grenades, and resupply became quite crucial. This is precisely what other similar series simply cannot achieve, this push/pull factor, where it feels like there is a front line that is constantly ebbing and flowing, and it seems to be back here.

While Conquest remains the series' signature mode, I also had a lot of fun in Breakthrough, which is a kind of evolution of Rush. Once upon a time, Rush was the star, and precisely because both teams were going for the exact same goal, i.e. either defending or attacking a single point, it created magnificent situations of pure intensity. Breakthrough limits the number of players a little, but offers the same fantastic dynamics where you feel that you mean a little more as an individual.

But apart from Conquest seeming a little more messy than something like Breakthrough, there are very few complaints at the moment. The game's TTK (time to kill) seems pretty fine-tuned, as do the general controls, physics, and all the little aspects of an overall shooter experience that create both immersion and balance. It's all rock solid, even months before the actual release.

It's still hard to say whether the skins you can buy look stupid, or whether the game is filled to the brim with aggressive microtransactions, or whether the final product is a little too buggy, but it's clear that the Battlefield Labs initiative has paid off, because Battlefield 6 is set to be a comeback for everything I love about the series.