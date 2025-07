One of the worst-kept secrets in the gaming industry in recent times has finally been announced: Battlefield 6. We don't have any details beyond the title, but a short video on Instagram shows an attack on an American city, in what appears to be modern warfare.

A presentation and a first trailer are promised for 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST the day after tomorrow, July 24, and we will be back with everything that is shown. In other words, be sure to visit Gamereactor on Thursday afternoon.