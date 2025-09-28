Battlefield 6 kills Zac Efron in launch trailer

HQ

We're used to seeing celebrities in Call of Duty games and in their marketing, so it's understandable if you think Battlefield 6 is just trying to copy CoD after watching the first few seconds of EA's live-action launch trailer. You'll quickly realise that it's quite the opposite, however.

Battlefield 6's launch trailer might start by showing Zac Efron, Jimmy Butler, Morgan Wallen and Paddy Pimblett getting ready for some action, but let's just say that EA didn't have to pay for much of their time. The trailer does instead focus on regular soldiers fighting in urban environments while using some of the different weapons and gadgets we'll get to enjoy when Battlefield 6 launches on the 10th of October.