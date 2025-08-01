Battlefield 6 isn't coming to the Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Unlike Call of Duty, it appears that Battlefield won't be committing to the Nintendo Switch 2. At least, not in its immediate future, as it has recently been confirmed that Battlefield 6 doesn't have any current plans to head to the Switch 2.

Speaking with Eurogamer, Battlefield 6 lead Vince Zampella said that EA "doesn't currently" have plans for the game to be released on another platform besides PC, PS5, and Xbox. Zampella noted that those platforms represented where the core Battlefield audience was.

Battlefield 6 is looking to bring the franchise back to its heyday. Recently, we had the chance to sit down and get hands-on gameplay with the game, and you can check out our thoughts here. If you want to try it out for yourself, there's an open beta beginning on the 9th of August, and the other on the 14th.

Battlefield 6 launches on the 10th of October for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.