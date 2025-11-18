Battlefield 6 is returning to its Open Beta aim assist tuning

HQ

Today is another big day for Battlefield 6 fans as it marks the launch date for the second round of content for the first season of the game. A new map is arriving, which we've already had the luxury to experience (see our preview here and catch some gameplay below), and as are a slate of other new items and goodies. But with a patch of this scale, Battlefield Studios is also implementing a few balance changes to the game, and one will likely catch the eye of controller and console fans.

In a patch notes article, it's revealed that the update will revert aim assist to how it functioned during the Open Beta for the game. The reason for this is an attempt to make aiming feel smoother and more responsive, or as Battlefield Studios explains it:

"At launch, we increased slowdown at longer ranges, but once the game went live, we saw that this made high-zoom aiming feel less smooth and harder to control.

"After reviewing player feedback and gameplay data, we're reverting aim assist back to the values some of you experienced during Open Beta and Battlefield Labs. This will now serve as the default, whilst still providing you with the ability to alter the aim assist to your preference and playstyle via settings."

Hopefully, this will make it easier to adapt to aiming and provide a steadier feel for the future of the game. As for the other changes that are being made, expect improved latency input and stick response on controllers, a fix to weapon accuracy and dispersion, better challenge and progression clarity, a polish update on deployable gadgets, and also the map Fort Lyndon being added to the Portal mode.

Check out the full patch notes below.