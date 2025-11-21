Battlefield 6 is getting a competitive esport? Redsec Elite Series revealed by EA

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of events, EA and Battlefield Studios has revealed that Battlefield 6's Redsec mode will be the subject of a new competitive esport. What's being referred to as the Battlefield Redsec Elite Series will be kicking off as soon as December 10, 2025, and it will serve up events and action where the best players can compete for cash prizes and more.

As explained in a blog post: "Designed to introduce more competitive play to the franchise while also giving our community a new way to rise through the ranks, the Elite Series is the premiere destination of Battlefield competition, showcasing the absolute best competitive Battlefield Redsec has to offer on the global stage through Battle Royale and Gauntlet."

The structure will see a bunch of weekly cash cups being offered across EMEA, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific, with over $1 million in prize money being on the table during the first season that runs from December 10 through January 18. There will be an Open Series where all players can compete for prizes, and also a main Elite Series where 50 handpicked team captains from each region will compete with a team of four of their own selection. This is supposed to be where the pinnacle of Battlefield action is presented as "these 600 total competitors not only represent the best Battlefield players in our community, but also the top FPS talent in the world."

While you can expect Open Series events to be held on December 12 and 19 and January 9 and 17, the Elite Series for Season 1 will conclude before the end of the year, as it will all happen from December 10-18. As for the attending players, these have yet to be announced, but it is mentioned that this is just the start of Battlefield's competitive future, as explained in full:

"In terms of our immediate competitive plans for 2026, we aim for both the Elite Series and Open Series to continue into future seasons. With this being a unique format in the competitive space, we will carefully monitor feedback from players and the community to ensure the formats are as enjoyable to watch as they are to play."

Will you be watching or joining in on the Redsec Elite Series?