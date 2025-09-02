Battlefield 6 is ditching ray tracing to avoid performance woes

HQ

Battlefield 6 won't be used for those RT On, RT Off Nvidia commercials, it seems, as Battlefield Studios isn't adding ray tracing to the game and doesn't have plans to do so, at least not in the near future.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, Christian Buhl, studio technical director at Ripple Effect (one of the studios now under the Battlefield Studios banner), said that the lack of ray tracing comes from the devs wanting to focus on performance first and foremost.

"No, we are not going to have ray-tracing when the game launches and we don't have any plans in the near future for it either," Buhl said. "That was because we wanted to focus on performance. We wanted to make sure that all of our effort was focused on making the game as [optimized] as possible for the default settings and the default users."

Battlefield does have a bit of a history when it comes to poor performance, especially at launch. While the games remain beloved by millions of fans, we all remember the first weeks of Battlefield 4, for example. Ditching ray tracing doesn't seem like such a bad idea if it actually does improve performance, but we'll have to wait until October to see if it was worth it.