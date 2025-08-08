Battlefield 6 is already one of Steam's most concurrently played games of all-time

HQ

To say that interest in Battlefield 6 is high is an understatement. After years of middling to disappointing installments, the upcoming game seems to have the franchise back on track, with the latest player data doing a whole lot to reinforce that.

Following the massive queues that plagued the Early Access portion of the open beta yesterday (which will continue today before the masses are let in on August 9-10), we now know just how many people were playing Battlefield 6 at one moment on Steam.

After one day of action, a concurrent player peak of 334,549 players was set on Steam, as per SteamDB, which for anyone wondering, is enough to see it reach 38th in the all-time Steam concurrent player charts.

For reference, this means that more people have been playing this beta at one moment than Starfield, Split Fiction, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, The Finals, The First Descendant, Rust, Ark: Survival Evolved, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Halo Infinite, Destiny 2, Elden Ring: Nightreign, and more, ever achieved at one moment in time.

Sure, this is just a beta and we will have to see how this translates to players who actually snag the game at launch in October, and how player retention adds to that in the months that follow its debut, but it's a damn good start and a very good sign that EA and Battlefield Studios has a winner on its hands later this year.