Battlefield 6 Hands-on Preview: A return to form for the famed franchise?

I've been an on-and-off player of the Battlefield series of games ever since their first couple of instalments. I remember vividly playing Strike at Karkand in Battlefield 2 for hours on end after school, enjoying the combination of infantry and vehicle combat that's characteristic of the series. That's why I was excited to travel to Los Angeles, where I am right now, to attend the Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Reveal event. Here, I've been able to play Battlefield 6's multiplayer for a couple of hours, and I must say I enjoyed my time playing the game more than I anticipated, for reasons I hadn't expected beforehand.

With Battlefield 6, the developers are looking back at all previous Battlefield games, but particularly at Battlefield 3 and 4, aiming to create the best (modern day-themed) Battlefield yet. The backstory for Battlefield 6 features a world in the near future that's falling apart, with nations going rogue in a global war. This global war pits NATO against a mercenary army called the Pax Armata that's "sophisticated and unafraid of consequences". As the developers put it at the event, it's "a world that's filled with chaos" where nations "fight to establish a new global order at any cost". At launch, there will be around nine multiplayer maps in locations such as Cairo, Brooklyn, Tajikistan, Gibraltar, and also featuring the return of the Operation Firestorm map. There will also be a single-player campaign and the developers stated "we'll get there" on discussing the rumours around a Battle Royale mode. We'll have to wait for more information on those modes.

Central to a new and improved gameplay experience in Battlefield 6 is what the developers call Kinesthetic Combat. Combat has been rebuilt from the ground up, the panel of developers explained during the event. It alludes to a combat system that caters to veteran players looking for a high skill ceiling, while still keeping the game open to average players. Finding the right balance between gun characteristics and including explosions and soldier movement is essential to the system. Battlefield Labs, a sort of closed beta programme for Battlefield, is helping a lot during development for collecting data on this and other performance.

After the introduction, it was time to boot up Battlefield 6 to try it out for myself. My first match brought me to a mountainous map set in Tajikistan called Liberation Peak, playing a round of Conquest. In this game mode with both infantry and vehicles, the aim is to capture fixed strategic positions on the map. The thing that immediately impressed me a lot, was the combination of excellent and highly immersive sounds and neat weapon handling. As there was some enemy armour advancing on my team's position, I picked the Engineer class which can equip an RPG. Firing the RPG gave me such a satisfying feeling, due to the combination of a crisp metal-like firing sound, deep explosions, and great animations, on top of excellent handling of the weapon. Likewise, shooting any of the main weapons gave me a feeling of realism and gravity that I can't remember experiencing in Battlefield 2042.

During my interview with Christian Grass, Executive Producer, and Thomas Andersson, Creative Director, they explained they put a lot of effort into the sounds as well. "It's about having the right sound at the right time" they explained. "We go out into the desert here in California, get a lot of hardware, including large hardware, and they record a lot of sounds, with lots and lots of mics close by. Even in some cases hundreds and hundreds of metres away so just you can catch the reverb of a bullet being fired." To me, the weapon handling and audible and visible feedback feels like a major improvement over Battlefield 2042, adding to the immersion while playing.

While enjoying the sounds, I also got sucked into playing the game and fighting over the objectives. On the powerful PC I was using, the game also looked incredible and a step up from Battlefield 2042. There's detailed lighting effects, buildings that have lots of minor details, and realistic-looking terrain everywhere. Both players and vehicles move around the map realistically, with just the odd over the top ragdoll effect every now and then, when players get blown up in an explosion. All in all though, I really enjoy the visuals in Battlefield 6, and I'm curious to see how it will look on consoles.

Back to the battle on the mountain tops: I tried flying a helicopter a couple of times, but barely managed to hit an enemy or two before getting shot down, or crashing the thing myself... Especially the flying vehicles remain hard to master. In Battlefield 6, there will be ways to help new players do this. As Grass and Andersson also explained during my interview with them, "you have to be really good at the vehicles, some people don't dare getting into the vehicles," but in Battlefield 6, "we want to make you a bit more comfortable with offering controller solutions to get you to be a bit more effective with the vehicles from the get-go." I didn't notice anything helping me out on the PC I was playing at the event, but it would be helpful for less skilled players.

Coming to the different classes in the game, these remain the same as other Battlefield games: Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon. Every class will be able to choose any type of weapon, meaning Recon isn't necessarily bound to using sniper rifles, for example. Closed weapons were a feature requested by players in the beta to some degree, but this will be added as an option, comparable to a hardcore mode, the developers explained during the Q&A session. Class immersion is meant to come from the class-specific gadgets and not weapons. Not all weapons were available during the preview, but I was able to play around with some weapon combinations. Near the end of my session, I found out that the SMGs are particularly good for the Assault class when fighting at close to medium ranges, for example.

While the mountainous Liberation Peak map offered lots of open spaces and long-range fights, my next Conquest match brought me to Siege of Cairo. This map is a lot more close combat-focused, with narrow streets and control points that are accessible through multiple alleyways. I found it to be a well designed map, with many different fighting locations, taking combat from narrow streets to open alleys where you're vulnerable to snipers. Here I switched over from playing mostly Engineer to playing the Recon and Assault classes. I learned that the Assault class comes with a shotgun that's incredibly lethal up close. But I ended up being most comfortable playing as Recon, helping my team spot enemies using my gadgets, offering spawn points for my squad, and staying at a distance from the most heated fights.

During the initial presentation, there was a high emphasis on explosions and destructible environments in Battlefield 6. While playing, I noticed that this emphasis isn't nearly as pronounced in the gameplay. In the more open maps, you're able to destroy small houses entirely, but in the close combat-focused maps like Siege of Cairo, many buildings remained indestructible, probably to maintain a degree of structure on the map. I personally think the degree of destruction was fine, but I heard others at the event express some disappointment that not every building could be blown up. In places where buildings do come down, it adds to the chaos around you. Also, I used my grenade launcher and the RPG many times to force enemies out of firing positions in windows. Noob-tubing with the grenade launcher or spamming RPG-rockets doesn't lead to many kills though, with only one direct hit with the RPG giving me a one-shot kill so far. A good balance in my opinion.

After the Conquest mode, I also tried the Liberation Peak and Siege of Cairo maps in the Breakthrough game mode. To me, this is the best game mode in Battlefield, as it pits a defending team against a team of attackers that need to capture two points on the map before their respawn tickets run out, with the map shifting locations after each capture. Once again, I enjoyed playing the different classes and got immersed in the battles playing out. To me, Battlefield 6 captures the feeling of previous games like Battlefield 3 well. I didn't notice any lag issues, which might be explained by the controlled environment, however, it should also be less of an issue as in Battlefield 2042 as Battlefield 6 will be capped to 64-player matches.

I was also able to experience some of the novel additions to Battlefield 6. It's now possible to drag a downed teammate while reviving them, meaning you can quickly pull them to a safer spot. It helped me on a number of occasions as I was getting revived, but battlefield awareness remains important. Here some of the attention to detail in Battlefield shows. As Andersson recalled during my interview, "one of the moments that I remember becoming an amazing [feature during development]", is that they "added in blood trails, giving players actual good feedback as to where someone is dragging a body to revive. That's the attention to detail, it's not just about looking cool, but about giving players the feedback they need."

My main points of concern for the game so far would be about some bugs I noticed, as there were some recurring issues in this early version. Sometimes, the camera would drop down below the map's surface after I died, often when in a vehicle. Lastly, I also observed some returning graphical glitches, with other players having some weird lines coming out of their characters. Other than that though, there wasn't really anything that put me off. I did see an armed drone during one of the videos in the introduction, and I am wondering how they will balance a potent weapon like that, but this wasn't part of the game at this stage yet.

Rounding off my impressions, I had a good time in my first few hours in Battlefield 6. The Conquest and Breakthrough matches drew me into the game completely, and I had some intense Squad Deathmatch games in a map set in Brooklyn and Gibraltar near the end of my session. With both an upgrade in visuals and highly immersive sounds, I'm looking forward to seeing more of Battlefield 6 over the coming months, with an anticipated release date on October 10, 2025. Before that, there will be some open beta weekends. Based on my impressions and if you're a fan of online shooters, you should give Battlefield 6 a try on August 9-10 or August 14-17 when it's open to test for everyone.