Battlefield 6 Guide: Where to find all 30 Campaign Collectibles

HQ

While many of you will likely skip the Battlefield 6 Campaign in favour of jumping right into the online Multiplayer, some might venture into the single-player section to experience the narrative and to tick off some challenges that reward goodies to use elsewhere in Battlefield 6. To that end, if you've seen the mention of 30 available Collectibles and are wondering what these look like and where to find them across the nine missions, we have you covered.

We've scoured the various missions to locate all 30 Collectibles, and as for where you can find them, you can see the location of each below.

Mission 1 - Always Faithful (3 Collectibles)

The first is easy to locate. After the jeep sequence, when you link up with the sniper squad, you will find the dogtag collectible on a crate in the ammo dump.

This second one is one of the easiest to miss in the entire story. When you enter the server building and you have just placed the second C4 charge on the pillar, before ascending up the rappel rope, look at one of the pillars in the room close to the window to find a corkboard with a knife stuck in it. That's the collectible.

The final collectible is shortly after the second. Head up the rappel rope and immediately turn left. It's in front of you next to a bright orange cooler.

Mission 2 - The Rock (3 Collectibles)

At the start of the mission, after landing from the halo jump, immediately turn around and find the collectible on the ground near the wall.

The second is easy to spot and identify as it's in the underground military museum. As you are nearing the end of this location, before the Pax Armata ammo dump, find a final display that includes a mannequin working at a radio desk. The collectible is on the desk.

Finally, towards the end of the mission, as you're working on destroying the second gun emplacement, in the area where a helicopter arrives to deliver Pax Aramata reinforcements, you will see a container packed with ammo and weapons. The collectible is in this container.

Mission 3 - Operation Gladius (3 Collectibles)

Once you conclude the vehicle sequence and exit the armoured vehicle, you will be tasked with destroying anti-tank emplacements. The lower one, closer to where you land, has a bunch of ammo and weapon crates behind it. The collectible is on one of these crates.

Once you've finished chaperoning the armoured vehicle and are pressing to reach an overwatch position, as you venture through the buildings you'll eventually come across a rooftop terrace with a few bits of gardening equipment. The collectible is on the workbench in this area.

Lastly, as you enter the city hall and you're staring at the staircase leading up to the first floor, on your immediate left is a closed door. In this room is a poster that is speared to the wall with a knife, which is your ninth collectible.

Mission 4 - Night Raid (4 Collectibles)

Fear not, you haven't missed anything. You have to complete a good portion of this mission before the first collectible appears. When in the mansion where the target is located, just as you reach the first floor after moving up the staircase, continue looking ahead after you walk up the stairs and follow the wall to your left all the way down until you reach a locked room. Open the door, clear the enemies, and find some dogtags in the ensuite bathroom.

After escaping the mansion and ducking into the backstreets of Cairo, when the helicopter begins to make its runs seeing you dive into small shops, this collectible is in the courtyard that directly follows. You should be able to see the Pyramids of Giza in the background, and if so, the collectible will be on a table to your right near to the direction your squad will progress towards.

Just after your original exfil truck is destroyed, you will once again head into the Cairo backstreets, and this is where you'll find the third collectible. The main visual marker is the clothes hangers that are outside of this shop, as it's inside a store on the counter.

Finally, an easy one to grab. During the final firefight when you're asked to grab a launcher from an ammunition dump, the collectible is in the room as you enter immediately on your left. It's another knife stuck in the wall, so it can be simple to overlook it.

Mission 5 - No Sleep (3 Collectibles)

An easy one to start. When you enter the briefing container at the start of the mission, the collectible is on the left as you walk into the room.

Another easy one. In Kincaid's war room in the New York townhouse, you will see the collectible on the far wall to where you enter. You should notice the signature collectible flash effect during the dialogue scene.

Lastly, another easy one to snag. After the crash in the train tunnel, you'll see an open container before heading out into the construction site. The collectible is in this container.

Mission 6 - Moving Mountains (4 Collectibles)

Once you meet the President and are safely in the firestation, wait for the leader of the free world to finish talking and before heading upstairs, head to the far side of the station (on the same floor) and find the kitchen. The collectible dogtags can be found on the countertop.

Next up, in the open park while hunting the drone operators, as you near the second operator - before the truck ambushes you in the street - make sure to look in the container building overlooking the construction site. The collectible is within, and on the floor of the building.

After the crash in the train tunnel, once you reach the open and well-lit part of the subway where Kincaid is actively taunting you from afar, you will find the collectible on a shelf in the near left of the room, from the perspective of where you enter after walking through the tunnels.

Finally, as you are getting closer to reuniting with Carter and the President and working through the streets with the bridge above you and the park overlooking the river, head into this lush area to find a dead soldier on one of the paved pathways. There will be a collectible dogtag on the soldier's body.

Mission 7 - Nile Guard (2 Collectibles)

Upon exiting the tank and working your way through the first building, before entering the second, turn right in the courtyard to find the collectible on the ground near the pile of trash.

Lastly, very near to the first collectible, the second is in the second courtyard, where the firefight breaks out. Upon entering this courtyard, look to your right and head straight across to the buildings on the opposite side. In one of the buildings, on a far wall, is a knife wedged in the plaster. That's the collectible.

Mission 8 - Operation Ember Strike (4 Collectibles)

The first is found in the area where you begin this mission. Take out the enemies with the drone, grab a quad bike, and proceed to drive into the valley (before reaching the fort) until find a decimated village. The collectible is in the largest building on this plot.

Perhaps the hardest collectible in the entire game to find. In the open area with the three sites that must be destroyed, the collectible is in a small building in a small village inhabited by Pax Armata soldiers. It's closer to the B site and on the other side of the river from the A site, somewhere in the middle of the wider area, and you will know if you're in the right place because the entrance to the building with the collectible has the fort in the backdrop.

A much easier one to locate. After working through the refinery and when the sniper ambushes the team and causes Lopez to freak out, simply head up to the sniper's nest and find the collectible on the ground.

Another simple one to snag. After destroying the fourth site, after crossing the dam for the first time, head up the hill to find a couple of quads. The collectible is on a weapons crate overlooking the dam.

Mission 9 - Always Forward (4 Collectibles)

Almost there! At the start of the mission, after clearing the Pax Aramata encampment and before heading up the hill to begin the main assault on the bigger base, make sure to pop into the small hangar near the exit, where on the floor near to two trucks is the collectible.

After completing much of the base assault, you will be tasked with destroying a particularly troublesome fighter jet with a bunch of missile launchers on the ground. Before this fight, you will have passed through a hangar-like building, where at the exit of its left-most door, will be a collectible on some crates.

When you reach the first NXC launcher, while the squad is chatting about how to disable the hypersonic missile, make sure to head into the back of the hangar and find the collectible on some crates at the rear.

And finally, the 30th of the 30 collectibles. Congrats for making it this far! Once the missile scene has played and you and your squad have dived into Kincaid's bunker to avoid the fallout, immediately upon the door closing you should see a flash on a bunch of crates with green glowsticks nearby. The collectible is in the middle of those glowsticks.