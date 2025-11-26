Battlefield 6 goes free for a week

HQ

If you're yearning for some explosive action, then why not take the opportunity to jump into Battlefield 6 - as EA has made the multiplayer completely free - at least until December the 2nd. Four modes are included in the trial period: Conquest, Team Deathmatch, Sabotage and Breakthrough, which can be played on three different maps: Siege of Cairo, Blackwell Fields and Eastwood. In other words, a good slice of the game and what it has to offer, and an amazing opportunity for newcomers to try it out.

And if you decide to purchase the game once the trial period is over. Then all your progression will carry over, and nothing will be lost. Making for a seamless transition. The trial is available right now, both on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Are you going to jump in and try out Battlefield 6?