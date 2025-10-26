Battlefield 6 faces critisism over colorful skins

HQ

Call of Duty has faced some serious criticism due to its array of colorful and often unrealistic skins. Not least from EA and Dice who've used the opportunity to highlight the more realistic nature of Battlefield 6 and make bold claims about their shooter being "more real".

Time and again it was said that the game would not go down the same route and use misplaced collaborations and ridiculous skins. A claim that many fans now have been calling out as false with the upcoming season 1 - that brings some slightly less serious bling along with it.

Specifically, it's about a skin called Wicked Grin that consists of blue details and a bandana around the mouth with painted teeth. A far cry from many of the outlandish things found in other similar games of course. But it has made many question if this only is a taste of things to come - with a potential of skins getting even more silly with time.

It has gone so far that a small movement has been started, where players are joining forces and refusing to revive anyone wearing Wicked Grin. The question is whether EA will continue down this path, or whether Wicked Grin is a one-off to test the waters. Only time will tell.