Battlefield 6, EA Sports FC 26, and Apex Legends credited by EA for record net bookings

Tis the season for financial results. We've dug through reams of sales data and marketing jargon to parse some exciting information from Nintendo, Take-Two, and now it's EA's turn to tell us how its latest quarter went. With the launch of Battlefield 6's numbers ready to show, it seems EA has been raking it in for the last few months.

As per the latest financial earnings report, EA has enjoyed record quarterly net bookings, and while the sustained success of EA Sports FC and Apex Legends is credited for this, there's no mistaking Battlefield 6's part in driving sales way up. "Battlefield 6 was the best-selling shooter title of 2025, setting new franchise engagement records," reads the report.

Net revenue was $1.901 billion this quarter, with net bookings up 38% to a whopping $3.046 billion. Of course, later on in the report there was a nod to the upcoming sale of EA to the Saudi PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, which is expected to close by Q1 of the 2027 fiscal year, which begins in April this year.

With that transaction closing, EA will become a private company, meaning we're unlikely to see any more of these earnings reports. Truly the end of an era when we can no longer see number going up thanks to yet another big quarter for EA Sports and Apex.