Battlefield 6 developers tease naval combat, small helicopters, and more

Battlefield 6 already looks to be a strong return for the franchise, and when it arrives later this week, we'll see if EA really has brought the FPS series back from the brink to its comfortable second-place position behind Call of Duty.

However, even though the game's not out yet fans are already looking ahead, and so are the developers. Battlefield's latest community update tells us that our requests are being listened to, and we could see them come to life in the future.

"Requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed, nor have the calls for a certain fan-favorite little helicopter, platoons, and more," reads the post. "We appreciate all of your suggestions, and want you to know we're listening. With Season 1 and our roadmap ahead, we're excited to continue to build a Battlefield that reflects what players want. We'll continue reading and listening to community channels, and we cannot wait to share more with you, so keep the feedback coming."

Battlefield 6 seems to be built on the idea that if enough people clamour for it, they'll eventually get it. So, perhaps soon we will be sailing the seas and taking down our enemies in naval warfare, if we make sure (in a polite manner) the devs know we want that.