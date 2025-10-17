Battlefield 6 Conquest games will now be shorter and the community isn't exactly thrilled about that

HQ

Battlefield Studios has decided to implement a change that will quite significantly affect your Conquest experience. The developers have noticed that many games aren't concluding by a team's tickets reaching zero, and instead noticing that the games are ending because of the time limit. To overcome this, a change has been made where now each match will have fewer tickets, which will as a result make your matches shorter.

The announcement of this change explains: "We've reduced the starting ticket count across all Conquest maps so matches finish at a more natural pace. Previously, many rounds were hitting the time limit instead of ending when one team ran out of tickets. We'll keep monitoring feedback and data to make sure the flow of each match feels right."

The various maps also have different ticket number changes, as Siege of Cairo, Empire State, Iberian Offensive, and New Sobek City are all dropping from 1000 to 900 tickets, while Liberation Peak and Manhattan Bridge fall to 800 total tickets, and Operation Firestorm and Mirak Valley decline to 700 tickets.

Seemingly there is a trend here that suggests the larger the map, the less likely it was to reach its conclusion in the formerly specified time period. Fans have already come up with a solution that is perhaps better than EA's fix, as they are asking for the time limit to simply be removed so that games come to an end when they are ready, making for long and intense Conquest matches.

What do you think about this change and are you one of the seven million Battlefield 6 owners?