Battlefield 6 confirms battle royale mode, plans to start testing this week

Battlefield Studios has confirmed that there will be a battle royale mode available in Battlefield 6, and that testing and feedback gathering for the activity is starting as soon as this week.

As noted in an article on X, the mode will look to combine the core principles and design elements that we know and expect from battle royales with the philosophy of what constitutes a Battlefield game. To this end, Battlefield Studios explains the idea behind the BR mode as the following.

"We see a great opportunity to infuse the core Battlefield pillars of class-based squadplay, tactical destruction, and vehicle combat into the Battle Royale genre to create a high-stakes and adrenaline pumping gameplay experience. This is Battlefield's twist on the classic formula, so you can expect to find all of the core principles of Battlefield taking place within this mode; gadgets, explosives, destructible environments, and vehicles can all be used to secure the win."

The mode is being tested as part of the Battlefield Labs community-driven initiative, and as for what to expect from the test being planned this week, we're told the new map will featured, there will be vehicles to use, tactical destruction to put into great effect, squadplay, and second chances to make combat more forgiving.

Otherwise, Battlefield Studios has a few innovative ideas in mind for the mode, including the "most dangerous ring in gaming to Battle Royale that instantly kills players upon contact." We're told that "there's no jumping in and out of it, no using it for cover, no walking through it - if you get caught in it, you are done."

This is on top of class-based action where teams choose their classes of choice before heading into battle, missions to complete in-game to earn better loot, and progression that enables players the chance to level up their classes as well.

It's unclear if this means that the BR mode will be ready for Battlefield 6's launch on October 10.