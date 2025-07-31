Battlefield 6 confirmed for October launch, £70/€80 price tag

HQ

EA promised we'd get to learn a whole lot more about Battlefield 6's multiplayer portion today, and boy have they lived up that promise. The publisher has just shared a ton of extra details on the upcoming shooter, which is being developed by Battlefield Studios (DICE, Criterion, Ripple Effect, Motive), including when it will launch, on what platforms, and at what price point.

To begin with, as the rumours suggested, Battlefield 6 will debut on October 10, 2025, and it will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will sell at different (but still normal) price points depending on the platform and version, and with that in mind, find more information below.

Standard Edition



PC - £59.99/€69.99



PS5/Xbox Series X/S - £69.99/€79.99



Phantom Edition



PC - £89.99/€99.99



PS5/Xbox Series X/S - £99.99/€109.99



Beyond this, we get to hear about the setting, which is technically futuristic albeit only just in the future. The year the game is set in is 2027 and the plot is described as such:

"The year is 2027. The world is on the edge of chaos. After a high-profile assassination shocks the world, major European countries have left NATO, while the US and its allies grapple with the fallout. A massive private military corporation unafraid to cross lines, with deep pockets and the latest tech, looks to fill the power vacuum. This army is PAX Armata. What's left of NATO is in tatters, wounded and battered. This is the world of Battlefield 6."

Otherwise, we should expect rebuilt combat using a new Kinesthetic Combat system that is made to make the game more varied and immersive. The classic and beloved class system is returning to deliver gameplay built around Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon, each with defined roles, gadgets, and weapons. Multiplayer will include a mix of brand-new and returning maps like Operation Firestorm, and the modes will be a slate of fan-favourites as well, such as Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush, but no sign of battle royale yet. Portal will make a comeback to enable more unusual battle scenarios and modes, and we can expect an "ambitious" post-launch that will bring "more modes, maps, weapons, and other features to the game on a consistent basis."

In terms of when you can try the game ahead of launch, there will be two beta weekends, the first of which is between August 9-10 and the second between August 14-17.

For more on Battlefield 6, be sure to check out our lengthy hands-on preview here.