Battlefield 6 campaign lead disappointed team wasn't included in the game's credits

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto has criticised EA for not including his former studio Ridgeline Games in the credits for the recently released Battlefield 6. Ridgeline worked on the story campaign for the hit shooter, and Lehto says its contributions made "the foundation of the game."

"I'm disappointed to see that many of my former teammates from Ridgeline Games were not properly credited in the recent release of Battlefield 6," Lehto wrote on LinkedIn (via Eurogamer). "These talented developers worked tirelessly for 1 to 2.5 years, building the foundation of the game, before I left voluntarily and the studio was subsequently shuttered. Despite their significant contributions, most who were laid off were relegated to a 'Special Thanks' section at the very end of the credits — and several were omitted entirely, including myself."

Lehto departed the studio last year, and shortly after EA shuttered the entirety of Ridgeline. The veteran developer called the move a "gut punch," at the time, and only appears to have soured further on EA due to this credit controversy. In the LinkedIn post, he includes an image of how he wished Ridgeline Games had been credited. Sadly, it seems EA won't be adding this to Battlefield 6 anytime soon.