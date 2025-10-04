Battlefield 6 beta pulls Call of Duty players away in droves

HQ

The hype around Battlefield 6 has been massive for several months and only seems to grow as release day draws closer. Many players online have praised the game for delivering a grittier, more realistic experience compared to (mostly) Call of Duty.

This became especially clear during the beta period of Battlefield 6, where almost half of those who participated were players previously active in Call of Duty. More strikingly, these players did not return to Activision's blockbuster FPS after testing Battlefield.

The biggest effect was seen on Steam, where nearly 50% of players who tried both titles decided not to go back to Call of Duty. On Xbox and PlayStation the numbers were smaller but still significant: about 29% of Xbox players and 24% of PlayStation players chose not to continue with CoD.

The result is that the Black Ops 7 beta now feels increasingly empty. According to Ampere Analysis, the trend is clear - players are favoring Battlefield 6. Complaints about Activision's latest entry have piled up since the beta began, with many arguing that the game feels like nothing more than a rehash of earlier titles. On top of that, cheating already seems rampant - a problem the community is not exactly thrilled about.

So, which one are you more excited for - Battlefield 6 or Black Ops 7?