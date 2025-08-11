Battlefield 6 beta peaks at half a million concurrent players on Steam

HQ

To say that fans have been excited to play Battlefield 6 is perhaps an understatement. The game has been huge for EA so far, with the beta drawing in immense amounts of players, so much in fact that it has become one of Steam's biggest games already.

Over the weekend, at its absolute peak, the beta managed to rope in as many as 521,079 concurrent players, as per SteamDB, which for reference makes the shooter the 18th biggest concurrently-played game of all-time on the platform.

Yep, Battlefield 6, which doesn't launch until October, has already outperformed Helldivers II, Among Us, Monster Hunter: World, The Finals, Destiny 2, Elden Ring: Nightreign, Halo Infinite, and even Call of Duty on the PC platform. But Activision shouldn't be worried this year, right...?