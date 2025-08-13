Battlefield 6 beta causes huge EA stock surge

HQ

The Battlefield 6 beta proves to be a hit in more than just drawing in hundreds of thousands of players. After the game's first beta weekend, EA stock prices soared to all-time highs following the return of one of gaming's biggest shooters.

As per MP1st, EA's shares rose by 4.7% which is the stock's biggest increase since the 30th of July and pushed the price up to $176.11 per share. EA's overall stock has risen 32% in the last six months, and the stock is trading up 20%.

The Battlefield 6 beta saw a peak of 500,000 concurrent players on Steam over its first weekend. Considering the use of other platforms, the overall player count is likely much, much higher. The second weekend kicks off Thursday, the 14th of August, where we'll see how much hype remains following a stand-out first weekend.

Battlefield 6 launches on the 10th of October for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5.