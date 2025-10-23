Gamereactor

news
Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6 Battle Royale might be launching sooner rather than later

Rumours points to October 28th - stealth drop incoming?

HQ

It seems like the much rumoured Battle Royale mode for Battlefield 6 is launching earlier than expected. At least according to some folks who've dug around in the games' source code and found references to "Granite" - which is said to be the internal working name for the project over at EA and Dice. Furthermore it is suggested that the mode will launch as a stealth drop. One of the many sources writes:

"BR launch is planned for October 28th still and will be a shadow drop similar to Warzone with a trailer day before, per my previous reports which are still accurate to my knowledge."

The developers have not yet confirmed anything themselves, but there are many indications that Battle Royale will be a free addition, as reported earlier this year. We'll know the truth sometime next week so stay tuned.

Are you looking forward to playing Battle Royale in Battlefield 6?

Battlefield 6

