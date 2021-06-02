Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 is free until June 20 for Prime Gaming subscribers

The offer coincides with the reveal of the next Battlefield title.

With the reveal of Battlefield 6 almost being upon us (June 9 to be exact), Prime Gaming is offering its subscribers one of the finest entries in the series for free. From now until June 20, Prime Gaming subscribers will be given the chance to redeem a code for Battlefield 4: Standard Edition on Origin.

Battlefield 4 isn't the only treat that Amazon has prepared for Prime Gaming subscribers in June. This month's Games with Prime line-up included Batman: The Telltale Series, Newfound Courage, Lost in Harmony, BFF or Die, and Spitkiss. Along with these free games, subscribers can also claim in-game content for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, FIFA 21, and Valorant.

Battlefield 4

