Battlefield 2042's soundtrack is now available to stream

Battlefield 2042 might not be releasing for another month, but you can already listen to the songs that will be accompanying you within battle. The shooter's soundtrack has now surfaced on all major streaming services and it's also available for purchase digitally. It has been revealed too that it will be coming to vinyl at some point in the near future.

The masterminds behind the game's music are Hildur Guðnadóttir and Sam Slater, a pair of award-winning composers that have previously scored Chernobyl and Joker. The following blog includes an interview with the pair where they discuss transitioning to game composition, working with DICE, and the soundtrack's instrumentation. Also included within the blog are a handful of tracks like Unwave and Dry Ice that you won't find anywhere else.