Battlefield 2042's recent 3.1 update is its final patch of 2021
The team are set to take some time off and make a return in the new year.
HQ
Battlefield 2042 has received its final patch of the year before the team at DICE takes a break for the holiday season. Update 3.1 includes a variety of bug fixes and balance changes and follows just one week after the shooter's monstrously large 3.0 patch.
A summary of the patch notes can be seen below, but the full list can be found here.
Improvements to bullets hit registration consistency.
Balance changes for bullet dispersion and recoil
Further balance changes to Ground Vehicle 30mm, 40mm, and 57mm Cannons to reduce their effectiveness against infantry
A fix for a rare bug where a player could appear invisible to enemies
Fixes for several bugs related to Grenades and Launchers
Improvements to the menu flow for Xbox players to make it easier to opt-out of Cross-Play
Multiple audio improvements to enhance your overall sound experience, focused on clarity, distance and directional perception