Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042's recent 3.1 update is its final patch of 2021

The team are set to take some time off and make a return in the new year.

HQ

Battlefield 2042 has received its final patch of the year before the team at DICE takes a break for the holiday season. Update 3.1 includes a variety of bug fixes and balance changes and follows just one week after the shooter's monstrously large 3.0 patch.

A summary of the patch notes can be seen below, but the full list can be found here.


  • Improvements to bullets hit registration consistency.

  • Balance changes for bullet dispersion and recoil

  • Further balance changes to Ground Vehicle 30mm, 40mm, and 57mm Cannons to reduce their effectiveness against infantry

  • A fix for a rare bug where a player could appear invisible to enemies

  • Fixes for several bugs related to Grenades and Launchers

  • Improvements to the menu flow for Xbox players to make it easier to opt-out of Cross-Play

  • Multiple audio improvements to enhance your overall sound experience, focused on clarity, distance and directional perception

Battlefield 2042

