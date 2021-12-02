Battlefield 2042's latest patch adds weekly missions and makes a bunch of quality of life changes

HQ

Battlefield 2042's third major post-launch update is out today, and it includes a bunch of quality of life improvements and a new feature: weekly missions.

Three new weekly missions arrive each week and the progress of these can be tracked within the main menu. For completing these time-limited tasks, players will receive some exclusive cosmetic rewards. Weekly missions aren't the only new features within the latest update, as it also adds new game mode layouts for Rush on all All-Out Warfare maps. Several new templates within Battlefield Portal and a new custom mode called Vehicle Team Deathmatch have also been added.

All of the bug fixes and quality of life improvements are a little too extensive to list here (there are more than 150), but you can view them by clicking the following link.