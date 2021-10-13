Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is set to be showed off tomorrow

HQ

The third and final slice of the Battlefield 2042 pie is set to be premiered tomorrow at 4PM BST/ 5PM CEST. EA and DICE plan to finally show a trailer for the shooter's Hazard Zone portion which hasn't yet to be elaborated on beyond its name. All we know is that it will make for a third of the game's content alongside Battlefield Portal and All-out Warfare.

If you haven't kept in the loop then allow us to give you a brief overview of the other two portions of Battlefield 2042. Portal gives players a suite of different options to be able to create their own custom matches. They can, for example, change the victory conditions and the available weapons and factions. All-out Warfare, on the other hand, contains some of the series' most iconic modes such as Conquest and Breakthrough.

What Hazard Zone might be exactly is pretty much anybody's guess at this point, but we are excited to hear more very soon. If you'd like to check out our initial thoughts from Battlefield 2042's open beta then you can do so here.