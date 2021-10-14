Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone is a new squad-based mode with risk for reward elements

HQ

Within a brand-new trailer, EA has now just shared details on Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone mode. Hazard Zone is the final third of the game to be revealed alongside the user creation suite Battlefield Portal, and All-Out War, which contains several fan-favourite modes.

Hazard Zone is a competitive squad-based mode that features risk for reward elements. Here players will work together in squads of four to recover Data Drives from fallen satellites and they will have to battle against other teams and natural threats like tornadoes. In total there are just two opportunities to extract the data drives collected which make things awfully competitive and there's even the chance that no teams will be successful.

The risk for reward elements revolves around when you chose to extract the Data Drives. During a match you have two windows; the first one is a much safer option with it occurring earlier on, but the rewards that you will receive aren't as plentiful. The second window, however, will reward you with riches, but the chance for failure here is much steeper and you risk losing everything.

You'll want to do your best to obtain these Data Drives as they can be exchanged for Dark Market Credits. This in-game currency enables you to purchase tactical upgrades and loadout improvements pre-match to increase your chances of success. You can also build up what is known as an Extraction Streak for success runs and this will reward you with discounts on your purchases with Dark Market Credits. The issue here though is that your level is reduced for every failed run, so players will have to play at their very best if they want to maintain it.

Hazard Zone is planned to be playable across all launch maps, but there are some differences between new-gen machines and older hardware. On PS4 and Xbox One, only 24 total players can compete, but on PC and new-gen systems this figure is upped to 32.