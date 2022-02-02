Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042's first season has been delayed until early summer

The team is working on various updates and improvements for the time being.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

EA has announced that it is delaying the first season of Battlefield 2042, after the pretty disastrous launch that has seen the game drop off and struggle to compete with the playerbases of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V.

Revealed in a new blog post, the first season will now be arriving in early summer, with the reason for the delay being that the development team have plans for various updates and patches that are expected to improve the overall gameplay experience.

We're told that these updates should include a refreshed in-round scoreboard that provides better and more detailed information, and we're also informed about plans to improve all platform voice communication and the player profile.

To add to this, we're also told to expect improvements for the ping system, better gunplay, tweaks to how experience gain works, and that the team is keeping an eye on how the Specialist system works with plans to make changes in the future - although we're told that this will be conveyed in the future.

You can read all about the proposed changes here.

Battlefield 2042

Related texts

0
Battlefield 2042Score

Battlefield 2042
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

It might be short of a campaign, but its three online modes show a lot of promise.



Loading next content