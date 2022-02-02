Battlefield 2042's first season has been delayed until early summer

HQ

EA has announced that it is delaying the first season of Battlefield 2042, after the pretty disastrous launch that has seen the game drop off and struggle to compete with the playerbases of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V.

Revealed in a new blog post, the first season will now be arriving in early summer, with the reason for the delay being that the development team have plans for various updates and patches that are expected to improve the overall gameplay experience.

We're told that these updates should include a refreshed in-round scoreboard that provides better and more detailed information, and we're also informed about plans to improve all platform voice communication and the player profile.

To add to this, we're also told to expect improvements for the ping system, better gunplay, tweaks to how experience gain works, and that the team is keeping an eye on how the Specialist system works with plans to make changes in the future - although we're told that this will be conveyed in the future.

You can read all about the proposed changes here.