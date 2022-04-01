Battlefield 2042 to get a "refreshed" version of the Renewal map this summer

HQ

EA and DICE has released a follow up article talking about the ways that the developer intends to improve Battlefield 2042. This particular blog revolves around the map discussion that was first posed in early March, and talks about the feedback the team has received and how it will be implemented.

We're told that one of the major fixes will be for traversal time, with the planned fix seeing Base Spawn and Flags closer together so that there is less travel time on foot.

Next, it's noted that alongside the fixes to the map Kaleidoscope, the map Renewal will also be seeing improvements to its design, with this update set to land in Season 1 this summer as well.

For both Renewal and Kaleidoscope, it's stated that Flags and Objectives will be moved around so that there is now "sufficient Cover" for players to use to their advantage. Likewise, immersion is another area of focus, with DICE going as far as to say that it will be making maps feel less clean and pristine. As an example, DICE adds:

"Taken from the improvements we're bringing to Kaleidoscope, we're updating the gazebo on B1 into a military installment. We'll replace grass with mud, and cover the area in barbed wire to better immerse it into our world, and to bring improvements to the narrative of our battles. We want you to feel the objectives are ready for battle whilst you are fighting over them."

But more than this, the gameplay will be seeing some earlier improvements. The intensity of the Battlefield 2042 experience is being targeted, with these areas being tackled in the next game update:



"We're reducing the number of attack vehicles and helicopters that can be active at any time in 128 player modes per category from 3, to 2. This means you'll only be able to encounter 2 tanks, and 2 attack helicopters available at any time, instead of 3 each.



We're increasing the cooldown for attack vehicles and helicopters from 60, to 120 seconds.



As discussed earlier, the MD540 Nightbird will be moved from transport into the attack helicopter category, and the MC5 Bolte will also be moved from transport into the attack vehicle category."



The Flag and Base Spawn changes, as well as the refreshed map updates will still be landing in Season 1, however. We're told that there will be extra information regarding the specifics of these updates in the future.

As a final note, the next area that will be focused on are the Specialists, with the next blog post set to land "in a couple of weeks" to discuss this area of the game.