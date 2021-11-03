English
Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 to get a 10-hour free trial for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass members from November 12

EA Play Pro members will even get the full game from the same day.

We're getting ever closer to the release day of Battlefield 2042, with only sixteen days until EA and Dice's anticipated shooter lands. With this in mind, EA has been trickling out new details about the game quite frequently, with a recent bit of information revealing that EA Play and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get access to a 10-hour free trial starting from November 12.

Revealed in a blog post, the offer states that EA Play and both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get the trial, with EA Play Pro subscribers even getting access to the full game starting from November 12 as well.

Battlefield 2042 will release officially on November 19, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

Battlefield 2042

