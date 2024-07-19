English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 to continue receiving new events and Vault Drops

Just because there will be no more seasons doesn't mean there won't be any reason to return to the shooter.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Recently, EA and DICE announced that the content cycle for Battlefield 2042 was at an end and that no further seasons would be coming to the shooter. Essentially, it was an affirmation that the development was moving over to the yet to be revealed 2025 release, which is no doubt a priority.

But just because this is the case doesn't mean that there won't be reasons to continue hopping into Battlefield 2042. In fact, there will be new events and content drops that will continue to spice up the gameplay, albeit in much more minor ways.

We're told that there will be returning season events, and also new ones too, such as a Halloween event in October that will add "new ways to play and earn exclusive rewards". On top of this, Vault Drops will frequently see vehicles from the Portal mode making their arrival in the All-Out Warfare mode, and this will be accompanied by quality of life updates, weekly missions and rewards, and Friday Night Battlefield experiences.

So, while there won't be much reason to return to Battlefield 2042 if you're not a regular player, there will still be a few offerings to keep an eye out for.

Battlefield 2042

Related texts

0
Battlefield 2042Score

Battlefield 2042
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

It might be short of a campaign, but its three online modes show a lot of promise.



Loading next content