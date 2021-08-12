Battlefield 2042 short film confirms setting rumours

HQ

One of the things that obviously lead to quite a few reactions when Battlefield 2042 got unveiled back in June was the fact that the game won't include a story campaign, but that doesn't mean DICE and the other developers haven't thought about what lead to these incredible battles. The story will instead be told in short films, similar to the likes of Apex Legends and Overwatch, and you can watch the first one now.

Battlefield 2042's first short film is called Exodus, and puts the spotlight on our dear friend from Battlefield 4; Kimble "Irish" Graves (played by Michael K. Williams) and the mysterious "Oz" who has different plans for the future of the Non-Patriated group. We're also reunited with Clayton "Pac" Pakowski , but it seems safe to say he won't be doing much fighting in Battlefield 2042.

Expect to learn a lot more about this universe and connection to Battlefield 4, as each of the remaining five specialists will get their own short films leading up to Battlefield 2042's launch on October 22.