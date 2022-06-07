Battlefield 2042 Season One: Zero Hour to start this Thursday

HQ

EA and DICE are finally ready to release the first season of Battlefield 2042 into the wild, and to let players all around the world dive into it. Known as Season One: Zero Hour, this major update brings a host of new content, including a vertically-focussed map called Exposure, and a demolition-based Specialist known as Lis, and will be launching as soon as this Thursday.

Exposure is set in the Canadian wilderness and revolves around a hidden secret facility that is built into a mountainside. Needless to say, a lot of the combat on this map will see you either fighting on steep cliff faces, in tight narrow corridors, or in the lush forest that litters the base of the cliff itself.

With such a vertical design in mind, DICE is using Zero Hour as a prime opportunity to add helicopters into the shooter. These two new vehicles are stealth helicopters and can be used to either unleash a volley of missiles and machine gun fire, or instead switch out to a more concise form to avoid radar detection.

To handle these new aerial threats, the new Specialist, Lis is bringing an explosive gadget called the G-84 TGM, which is a guided missile that can be used to deal serious damage to armoured vehicles of all kinds. Lis is an engineer at her core, and even sports the Armor Hunter trait that further enables her to gather intel on damaged vehicles.

As for the other new features, Zero Hour is bringing a few new weapons; the Ghostmaker R10 Crossbow, the BSV-M Marksman Rifle, and the Smoke Grenade Launcher, as well as a new battle pass, which offers both a free and paid track, and can be progressed by playing the game and completing challenges. Take a look at the content in the battle pass in the trailer below.

For a more detailed look at Battlefield 2042 Season One: Zero Hour, you can check out our impressions of the new season right here.