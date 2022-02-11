Battlefield 2042 refund petition is growing at warp speed

HQ

It was only a few days ago we reported about the petition in which angry and disappointed gamers are asking EA for a refund for Battlefield 2042 - a title that was released in an unfinished state and failed to live up to it's many promises. 60,000 people had signed up at that time, which we thought was a lot, as petitions like these usually only get a few 1000 signups before being entirely forgotten.

Well, this one is about to become so mighty it might actually require some sort of response from DICE and EA. In just a couple of days time, it has increased by a whopping 100,000 names, which means it's currently roughly 160,000 people who want their money back. We'll see where this story ends, even if we doubt there will actually be refunds, EA might have to do something to please the now very vocal community.