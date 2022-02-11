Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 refund petition is growing at warp speed

The petition has jumped by over 100,000 new signups in a few days.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was only a few days ago we reported about the petition in which angry and disappointed gamers are asking EA for a refund for Battlefield 2042 - a title that was released in an unfinished state and failed to live up to it's many promises. 60,000 people had signed up at that time, which we thought was a lot, as petitions like these usually only get a few 1000 signups before being entirely forgotten.

Well, this one is about to become so mighty it might actually require some sort of response from DICE and EA. In just a couple of days time, it has increased by a whopping 100,000 names, which means it's currently roughly 160,000 people who want their money back. We'll see where this story ends, even if we doubt there will actually be refunds, EA might have to do something to please the now very vocal community.

Battlefield 2042

Related texts

0
Battlefield 2042Score

Battlefield 2042
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

It might be short of a campaign, but its three online modes show a lot of promise.



Loading next content