Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 player count on Steam drops to a new historic low

The game's Steam player base continues to haemorrhage.

HQ

Battlefield 2042 was released in November 2021, and you can read our review right here. It has been a train wreck ever since, and player count has been dropping on Steam like no tomorrow. Now the game has reached a new historic low, and if this trend continues, there really is no tomorrow for Battlefield 2042.

As we can see on Steam Charts, the amount of concurrent players has dropped under one thousand, 979 to be precise. This feat was achieved on Monday, April 11.

Of course, Battlefield 2042 is out for PlayStation and Xbox as well, but from Steam's numbers it is clear, that players are leaving the sinking ship that is Battlefield 2042.

Could this be the end of Battlefield 2042? Leave your comments below.

Battlefield 2042

