Battlefield 2042 open beta date confirmed

HQ

Developer Dice and publisher EA has announced the Open Beta date for their highly-expected action shooter Battlefield 2042.

The open beta will run from October 8 to October 10 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. However, EA Play members and those who have pre-ordered the game can enjoy Beta Early Access which starts 2 days earlier - that means they can start playing on October 6. As for the preload, it will start on October 5.

This time, the beta will include the conquest mode and the Orbital map, allowing some frantic 128-player fights on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series (64 players for PS4 and Xbox One). Also, during this test, 4 specialists will be available for you to try out. More details can be read right here if you'd like to get more information before the beta starts.

EA has also revealed the recommended and minimum PC specs, which you can check from the image below.