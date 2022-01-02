Battlefield 2042 now includes ads and product placement

HQ

EA and DICE seem to have updated Battlefield 2042 during Christmas time. However, not with the type of content gamers may have asked for first and foremost, but advertising and product placement. This was discovered by, among others, Reddit users who noted that there are now advertising signs for the Logitech G502 mouse in the game.

This type of product placement has existed before in Battlefield games and isn't really an issue, although judging from comments on social media, it seems that people would rather have seen the game get more love and content before the developers started spending time and work on advertising.

Thanks MP1st