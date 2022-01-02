Cookies

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 now includes ads and product placement

A new Logitech mouse has been spotted as an advertisement in-game.

EA and DICE seem to have updated Battlefield 2042 during Christmas time. However, not with the type of content gamers may have asked for first and foremost, but advertising and product placement. This was discovered by, among others, Reddit users who noted that there are now advertising signs for the Logitech G502 mouse in the game.

This type of product placement has existed before in Battlefield games and isn't really an issue, although judging from comments on social media, it seems that people would rather have seen the game get more love and content before the developers started spending time and work on advertising.

Battlefield 2042

Thanks MP1st

