Battlefield 2042 is free on Steam until Thursday

EA and DICE has been working to improve Battlefield 2042 following its disappointing and criticised launch, and in the spirit of that effort, the developer is onto its fourth season of post-launch support.

Arriving recently and known as Season 4: Eleventh Hour, this season sees a return of the series' Class system, features a rework of the map Breakaway, all on top of a few other goodies like additional weapons. But with all of this new content in mind, EA has now made it easy for PC players to dive in and check out the game for a little while.

Because on Steam, Battlefield 2042 is currently free to play in its entirety, and will remain that way until March 16 (Thursday). To add to this, on Steam the game is up to 70% off, meaning if you like what you see, you can snag the full game for a fraction of its usual price.

Will you be checking out the new Battlefield 2042 season?