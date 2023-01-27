Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is bringing classes back next week

After over a year of fan complaints about the specialists.

HQ

Many of us may have forgotten the mess that Battlefield 2042 turned out to be at launch, but EA and DICE are still working to make the game better than it was upon release. The latest update comes to Battlefield 2042, and it returns classes to the game.

Users will be able to play as Assault, Engineer, Recon, or Support, and each come with unique and customisable gear. This is part of the new major update coming to Battlefield 2042 next week.

As outlined in a Battlefield 2042 developer post, the update also contains the new Breakaway map, new weapons, and some extra scopes and a suppressor.

Fans might not be overly pleased with this update, as even with the return to classes, the Specialists that proved to be so controversial in the first place will still remain, which has left some franchise veterans doubtful they'll return.

Battlefield 2042

